Braxton Lee Named To ALPB All-Defensive Team

WALDORF, Md. – On Tuesday, the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announced their postseason awards. For the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, their right fielder, Braxton Lee, was named to the Red, White, and Blue Glove All-Defensive team.

Braxton Lee played the outfield in 109 games this year for the Blue Crabs, primarily in right field where he had a .990 fielding percentage, with just three errors in 291 total chances. Lee not only showcased his ability to track down a fly ball, but also totaled up nine assists with his strong arm.

This is Braxton Lee’s second straight year making it onto the team, he is the first Blue Crab to make it to consecutive all-defensive selections since Edwin Garcia did from 2017 to 2019.