Brice Clayton Trossbach, 25, of California, MD passed away tragically in the line of duty on June 27, 2023.

He was born on October 4, 1997 in Leonardtown, MD to Warren Trossbach, Jr. and Diane Katherine Trossbach of Leonardtown, MD.

Brice was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County; proud of his heritage in the farming and first responder community. He attended Father Andrew White Catholic School and is a 2015 graduate of Leonardtown High School. Brice loved spending every minute with his fiancé Cheyenne and their St. Bernard Molly. He grew up on the family farm helping raise animals, participating in 4H, and participating annually in the St. Mary’s County Fair. Growing up in the fire department alongside his father, brother and cousins, it was apparent that Brice was selfless and thrived to serve his community. At 16 years old he began his fire career as a probationary member and then worked his way to junior member, before becoming a full member at the age of 18 with Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and later Bay District Volunteer Fire Department. In 2019, he began his career as a fire fighter with the Naval District Washington at Naval Air Station Patuxent River Fire Department. A career as a fireman was in his blood and was a life dream and a distinctive honor and privilege.

In addition to his love volunteering at the fire department on his off time, he also enjoyed fishing, cutting grass, socializing and vacationing with his family and friends. He very much enjoyed spending time with his nephew, Rhett.

In addition to his loving parents, Warren and Diane Trossbach; Brice is also survived by his brother, Jared Trossbach (Kaitlyn); his nephew, Rhett Trossbach of Loveville, MD; beloved fiancé, Cheyenne Sederbaum of California, MD; brother, Sean Sederbaum of California, MD; and many extended family members and friends.

Family will receive friends for Brice’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m., with Fireman’s Prayers at 7:00 p.m., at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department; 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hollywood Fire Department. Interment will be PRIVATE.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mikey Hillman, Drew Wallace, Steven Stauffer, James Driscoll, Tyler Brady, Sean Sederbaum, Ray Currie, Mark Joy, Stephen Norris and Kyle Woodburn. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle VanRyswick and Rhett Trossbach.

The family requests memorial contributions in Brice’s memory be made to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1440, California, MD 20619 and the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 50, Leonardtown, MD 20650 in lieu of flowers.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.