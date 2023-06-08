BRRRR Ice Cream Shakes & Crepes Now Open in Solomons Island

SOLOMONS, Md. – BRRRR Ice Cream, Shakes and Crepes has officially opened its doors to the public in Solomons. Located only steps away from the Light House and Tiki Bar, this is a must stop shop along the walkway around the island.

With summer heating up, chill out by the water with some traditional treats like soft serve frozen yogurt, Hershey’s ice cream in a waffle cone or cup and milkshakes of many flavors. Some of the more popular treats, like their custom crepes, indulgent banana splits and thick chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches, will cool you off but keep you going on any day of the week.

Owners Chanel Montague and Jamie Nelson are elated to bring their business to Southern Maryland. “It came together with the perfect location at the perfect time. We serve high quality desserts and high-quality customer service. It’s those things that set us apart from the competition,” Montague stated.

Another way to enjoy this shop is their merchandise. They sell hats and shirts with their logo and offer gift cards which are perfect for summertime birthdays and special occasions.

When asked about the most popular items, Montague didn’t hesitate to respond. “The Superman ice cream flavor is what kids tend to ask for. Dads always go for the banana splits!” she responded with a chuckle. “It’s our crepes that are the hot ticket, though.”

Open Sunday through Thursday 12 pm – 9pm and Friday through Saturday 12 pm to 10 pm, no matter the time or occasion their doors are open!

To learn more about BRRR Ice Cream and their menu, click here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089546051011

