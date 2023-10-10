C. Michele “Mieke” Rockhill of St. Leonard, Maryland, passed into the great what’s next on October 7th, 2023; she was 76. Mieke is survived by her beloved daughter, Rev. Cara Rockhill, her siblings Rocky and Don Rockhill, and nephew TJ Warwick.

It’s truly hard to describe a person like Mieke in words. Indelible, feisty, kind. If you knew her, you know all of this, and more is true.

Mieke was an institution in her beloved Long Beach, where she lived much of her life. Well known for her willingness to volunteer, as well as her sunrise pictures captured nearly daily.

From the time she was 13, Mieke worked in real estate, first showing properties for her parents in Long Beach, and as an adult for various brokers, most notably Long and Foster, where she received or earn countless awards and recognitions including Realtor Emeritus, Southern Maryland Relator Association Hall of Fame, and the Long & Foster Chairman’s Club.

Mieke will be remembered for her incredible heart, feisty spirit, and relentless belief that everyone and everything should be treated with kindness and love. She was far too humble to ever acknowledge the impact she had on those around her and her community. But her loss will be felt for a long time by many.

She was a friend, a mentor, a neighbor, a sister, and above all, an incredible Mom.

To honor her lifelong dedication to, and love for, dogs, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Pets with Disabilities, or your local animal shelter. Or better yet, go adopt a new member of your family!

Her funeral will be held on Friday October 27th, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Georgetown, Washington, DC, at 11 am; and her celebration of life will be October 28, from 11-4, at the Long Beach Community Center in St. Leonard, MD.