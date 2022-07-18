Calvert Board Of Elections Provides Voting Information For 2022 Primary Election

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Ahead of the 2022 Maryland primary election, the Calvert County Board of Elections announces multiple ways for citizens to view election results after the polls close and offers important reminders for citizens voting in person or by mail.

The Maryland primary election will be held Tuesday, July 19 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can view a precinct and polling place map on the Election Board website. To find their assigned polling place, voters may visit the state voter services website. The least crowded time to vote on election day is typically between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Anyone who is already in line at the closing time of 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote, but no one will be allowed to join the line after 8 p.m.

After Maryland polls close on Tuesday, July 19, citizens can tune in to the Calvert County Government YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/CalvertCountyGov or Comcast channel 1070 to view preliminary results for state and local contests. Citizens can also visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote for links to results from the State Board of Elections.

Preliminary results will not be released until all polls in Maryland have closed. All results are unofficial until mail-in and provisional ballots have been canvassed and counted and results are certified by the Election Board.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than July 19 in order to be counted. If you cannot get to a mailbox or post office in time, mail-in ballots may be placed in one of four secure drop boxes available throughout the county, before 8 p.m. on July 19:

Community Resources Building

30 Duke St., Prince Frederick

Southern Community Center

20 Appeal Lane, Lusby

Fairview Vote Center (behind the Calvert Library Fairview Branch)

8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings

Northeast Community Center

4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach

Same-day voter registration is available at all polling locations. Eligible, unregistered voters can look up their assigned polling place by address and bring a document that proves residency, such as an MVA-issued license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document with your name and current address.

For local information and updates on the 2022 Election, visit the Calvert County Board of Elections website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CalvertElectionBoard.