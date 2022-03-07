PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The following post was recently made by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office regarding several local Boy Scouts who recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

“The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize and honor Kyle Wojciechowski, Gavin Santerre and William Fairweather as they received the rank of Eagle Scout as members of Boy Scout Troop 347.

Lt. Col. Dave McDowell presented the scouts with a Sheriff’s Salute in a small ceremony at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick, MD on Saturday, March 5.

Congratulations Kyle, Gavin and William and thank you for your leadership and service to our community.

***Not pictured Duncan Santerre***”