Calvert Correctional Deputy Charged With Sex Offense

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A Calvert County correctional deputy has been suspended when it was revealed that they are facing a third-degree sex offense and two counts of second-degree assault.

The accuser, a 21-year-old female, alleges that Deputy Devin Preston, 24, groped her at a residence in Lusby, Maryland on May 1st. Preston was off duty during the time of the incident.

Assistant Sheriff Lieutenant Colonel David Payne has confirmed that Deputy Preston has been suspended without pay for the time being.

Detective Joshua Beck, who filed the court documents of the incident, sat down for a recorded interview with the defendant. He admitted to consuming a large quantity of alcohol both prior to and while hanging out with the victim and her acquaintance. He also admitted to having made sexual advances on both of the women.

In a separate interview, the victim recounted also being drunk and passing out at the residence. When she woke up and made her way to the exit, it was then that Deputy Preston would sexually assault the young woman.

It was also revealed that the defendant offered an apology to the victim over text message the next day.

Charges were filed on May 5th and an arrest warrant was filed the day after. Preston was released not long after. A preliminary hearing has since been deferred.

This case was screened by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com