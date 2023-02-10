The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners celebrates and recognizes February 2023 as Black History Month. From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Michael Kent; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners celebrates and recognizes February 2023 as Black History Month.

Black History Month was first celebrated by Black educators and members of the Black United Students at Kent State University in February 1970.

President Ford gave Black History Month federal recognition during his term in office, urging citizens to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout history.”

Citizens are encouraged to celebrate and reflect on the historic contributions, achievements and legacies of Black Americans in Calvert County and across the United States.