Front row, from left to right: Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; COA Barrett Joe Kadjeski; Acting Director of Public Works JR Cosgrove; retired propulsion engineer Bob Estes; CSM Engineering Student Dwight Stephens; CSM Faculty and Engineering Program Coordinator Byron Brezina.

Back row, from left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At the February 14th meeting of the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, the members of the board took the time to issue a proclamation recognizing National Engineers Week for February 19-25, 2023.

This week-long holiday is dedicated to celebrating and honoring the various contributions that engineers have made in our society. It also encourages the practice of important skills utilized by engineers in our society, skills such as math, science, and technology.

Engineering is a field often known as the stealth profession, mainly because everything we use in our day to day life has been the creation of engineers working behind the scenes.

Those in attendance for this proclamation included both current and former engineering students from both The College of Southern Maryland and The University of Maryland as well as a number of Calvert County officials with engineering backgrounds.

The proclamation was presented by Commissioner Mark Cox.

“Now, therefore, be it proclaimed by the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners that the week of February 19-25, 2023, be known as National Engineers Week in Calvert County. Be it further proclaimed that all citizens are urged to actively recognize and support the important contributions of engineers to our daily lives.”