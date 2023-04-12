Calvert County Commissioners Designates April 9-15 As Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated the week of April 9-15, 2023, as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, specifically recognizing the Department of Public Safety, Emergency Communications staff and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Calvert County is proud of our emergency communications personnel and the link they provide to fire, rescue, emergency medical services, police and allied agencies for its citizens. Public Safety Emergency Communications staff serve a vital role as the initial point of contact for individuals seeking emergency assistance. They promptly dispatch appropriate public safety providers and first responders who can apprehend a criminal, save property from a fire and save lives.

Sheriff’s Office communication operators offer emergency assistance to both citizens and first responders after receiving rigorous training to ensure they can effectively communicate with distressed individuals, properly assess each situation and dispatch the appropriate public safety providers or responders to the scene. Their professionalism and dedication to their work ensure that every emergency call is handled with the urgency and attention it deserves.

Citizens are encouraged to recognize the contributions these highly trained and dedicated personnel make to our community.