PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management will conduct a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s and Dorchester counties Monday, June 5, 2023, at noon.

The full-cycle test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. Citizens are encouraged to be aware of the testing and relay this information to friends, family and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time outside of scheduled testing, residents should tune to one of the listed local radio stations for information and instructions.

Emergency Alert System stations include:

· WKIK FM 102.9 MHz – California

· WPRS FM 104.1 MHz – La Plata

· WTOP FM 103.5 MHz – Frederick and Washington, D.C.

· WMDM FM 97.7 MHz – Lexington Park

· WPTX AM 1690 kHz – Lexington Park

· WSMD FM 98.3 MHz – Mechanicsville

· WRAR FM 105.5 MHz – Tappahannock

· WNNT FM 107.5 MHz – Warsaw

· WCEI FM 96.7 MHz – Easton

· WKHZ AM 1460 kHz – Easton

· WGOP AM 540 kHz – Pocomoke

· WCEM FM 106.3 MHz – Cambridge

· WCEM AM 1240 kHz – Cambridge

Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/AlertNotificationSystem to learn more about the Calvert County siren alert system and to find other emergency planning and mitigation information from the Department of Public Safety, Emergency Management Division.

