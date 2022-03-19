Public Safety Dispatcher II Ashley Lowery

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Meet Public Safety Dispatcher II Ashley Lowery for the Department of Public Safety, Emergency Communications.

As a Public Safety Dispatcher II, Ashley supervises five dispatchers and call takers on her shift, answers emergency and non-emergency calls, dispatches police, fire and ambulance services, provides notifications and makes split-second decisions.

Ashley has been a member of the Calvert County Emergency Communications team for 13 years. She began her career with Calvert County Government in April 2009 as a public safety dispatcher I in the 911 emergency communications center. In 2014, she received her certification as a communications training officer and began training new hires on top of her other duties. In July 2019, Ashley was promoted to a public safety dispatcher II where she supervises her own shift in the emergency communications center.

“We are the first, first responders,” Ashley said. “When people call 911, it is usually one of the worst days of their lives. The actions we take could alter their life or someone else’s close to them, and it takes immense calm under pressure and attention to detail to ensure we connect citizens and first responders quickly and appropriately based on their needs. It is our job to make sure all responders on the road get home safely at the end of their shift.”

Ashley moved to Calvert County when she was 6 years old and resides here with her family. She is a graduate of Patuxent High School and has taken college classes in early childhood development. After graduating high school, she joined the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad and became certified as an EMT. Ashley loved riding the ambulance and helping others in her community. A friend at the firehouse suggested she apply to become a public safety dispatcher, so she jumped at the opportunity and found a passion for the profession and has been in this line of work ever since.

In her free time, Ashley enjoys spending time with her family. She also enjoys playing board games, cooking and camping and sitting around a camp fire.

Join us in thanking Ashley for all her hard work and life-saving efforts!