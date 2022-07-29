PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The term “swim at your own risk” has taken on a much more serious meaning this Summer in Calvert County.

Water parks and beaches in Calvert County and across the rest of Maryland are struggling with a significant shortage of lifeguards.

Applications for this Summertime job popular among high school and college students have taken a hit in recent months since the lifting of most pandemic restrictions.

The number of vacancies for these types of positions is quite high. Back in April, the Calvert County government announced that there were around 150 vacancies.

These vacancies have impacted the times in which certain public aquatic facilities are open for operation.

On their website, Calver County Parks and Recreation announced that “it will adjust hours and services of various Parks & Recreation facilities, due to seasonal staff shortages.”

In addition to this, CCPR did not open Kings Landing Pool until after the Fourth of July.

According to Director Shannon Nazzal, Calvert Parks and Recreation is working on hiring more lifeguards as applications come in.

They have also raised the pay rates, which are now the highest in the area for lifeguards, hoping to get through August.

“We actually just put out a press release to state we’d be expanding hours at Kings Landing Park pool beginning Monday, August 1st. New hours will be Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.… We are still hiring so anyone with a current lifeguard certification can be immediately hired by Calvert County for our pool locations across the county.”

