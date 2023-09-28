PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR) is excited to announce the launch of Xplor Recreation, a new online registration system. The new registration system is scheduled to launch Monday, Oct. 23 for winter activity registrations and will provide users an improved, mobile-friendly experience when registering for CCPR activities and events.

To ensure a smooth transition, citizens should note the following: Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, customers will be able to create their account on the new system.

In preparation for this transition, current WebTrac users will receive an email from CCPR with detailed instructions on how to create a new household account with Xplor.

A step-by-step video tutorial will be available on the county website at www.CalvertCountymd.gov/ParksAndRecreation.

Online registration in the current WebTrac system will end at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Beginning Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m., customers can register online for winter activities with the new Xplor Recreation system. Customers who wish to register for fall activities will need to call CCPR directly at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649.

“Parks & Recreation staff are continually searching for new ways to offer our users the best experience possible when interacting with staff or navigating services,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “We are excited to offer this new registration system and know it will simplify the customer experience.”

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will not be changing to Xplor Recreation and patrons are not required to make any changes for golf course services. Visit www.chesapeakehills.com to book a tee time.

For more information contact the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or by email at parksandrecreation@calvertcountymd.gov.

