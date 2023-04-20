Calvert County Prepares For Beach Project To Shore Up Breezy Point

Breezy Point Beach

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – After a five year long wait, a long awaited beach project is finally ready to commence with $5 million ready to make it happen. The project in question is about the restoration of the Breezy Point Beach & Campground shoreline.

On Tuesday, April 4th, the Calvert County Commissioners held a public hearing discussing adjustments to the budget in order to adequately fund the project.

The adjustments for the project included redirecting $750,000 from the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course budget account and $350,000 from Breezy Point’s funds. This will all be added to the $3.9 million allocated for the restoration project.

According to a memo from Shannon Nazzal, head of parks and recreation, “This project will mitigate the damage caused by environmental conditions and flooding identified in the Calvert County Flood Mitigation Plan. In addition to the physical damage, erosion can also impact local economies by reducing the appeal of tourist destinations and decreasing property values.”

The plan to restore the shoreline includes removing the current perpendicular breakwaters and installing new parallel ones capable of protecting the shoreline from 100 hundred years’ worth of storms.

New grass will also be planted in order to provide a new habitat for wildlife and fortify the sands along the beach and retain environmental stability.More information on Breezy Point and other ongoing park projects can be found at https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/2803/Ongoing-Park-Projects.

