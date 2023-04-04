Calvert County Sheriff's Office Hosts Junior Police Academy for Future Deputies

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On April 3, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Support Services Unit (SSU), K9 Team, Bike Patrol, and Special Operations Team (SOT) hosted a Junior Police Academy for children ages 4-12 in Prince Frederick at the Harriett Brown Community Center rear parking lot.

Junior recruits got a crash course on what it takes to become a police officer. The mini academy provided a variety of activities to include an obstacle course, a patrol vehicle showcase, drone flights, a motor and bike patrol demonstration, and a visit from our beloved K9 Dexter.

At the end of the event, a pinning ceremony was held for the deputy recruits upon the completion of the Junior Police Academy. Sheriff Ricky Cox awarded a certificate of completion, a Sheriff’s badge, and some groovy sunglasses for their participation. CCSO is proud of all our junior recruits and we look forward to the next generation of future deputies.

A huge thank you to Calvert County Parks and Recreation for sponsoring this fun-filled event