PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Did you know that the “average” post-Columbine active shooter/ violent critical incident lasts just 8 minutes?

During that 8 minutes, someone is killed every 15 seconds.

This week, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team provided instruction to Deputies on active shooter statistics and tactics to best respond to those incidents.

When first responders put in a moderate amount of work ahead of time, valuable time and effort can be saved later, and, thus, lives.