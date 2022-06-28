PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 20, 2022 – June 26, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,399 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-35400

On June 20, 2022, DFC R. Evans responded to the 12600 block of Rustlers Ridge Road in Lusby, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on June 19, an unknown suspect (s) damaged the victim’s bedroom window screen. The estimated value of damaged property is $20.00.

Damaged Property: 22-35322

On June 20, 2022, Deputy Novick responded to the 600 block of Main Street in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) damaged the privacy fence around the parking lot of the property. The estimated value of damaged property is $300.00.

Damaged Property: 22-36218

On June 24, 2022, Deputy Ashley responded to Park & Ride located 250 Silverwood Lane in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 3 a.m. on June 21 and 3 p.m. on June 24, an unknown suspect (s) smashed out the victim’s car window. No items were missing or stolen. The estimated value of damaged property is $500.00.

Theft: 22-36135

On June 24, 2022, Deputy Ashley responded to the 3700 block of N. Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, MD, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised several pieces of equipment were stolen (multiple chainsaws, leaf blowers, and climbing rope) from a storage container in the parking lot of the business. The estimated value of stolen property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 22-35511

On June 21, 2022, Deputy Novick responded to the 5000 block of Ketch Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a tire and lug nuts were removed from one of the company’s delivery box trucks. The estimated value of stolen property is $1,000.00.

Theft: 22-36036

On June 23, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 600 block of Ray Road in Sunderland, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between June 5 and June 23, an unknown suspect (s) entered the victim’s locked shed and stole one Stihl 350 Chainsaw (gas-powered), one Stihl leaf blower (backpack gas-powered), one Stihl hedge trimmer (gas-powered), and three wooden folding chairs. The estimated value of stolen property is $1,600.00.

Theft: 22-36471

On June 25, 2022, Deputy Wilder responded to the 1000 block of Golden West Way in Lusby, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 p.m., an unknown suspect (s) stole her Craftsman electric lawn mower from the back of the residence. The estimated value of stolen property is $200.00.

Theft: 22-36671

On June 26, 2022, Detective McDowell received report of a theft. The complainant advised his red iPhone 11 was stolen while at the beach at the Breezy Point Campground located at 5300 Breezy Point Road in Chesapeake Beach, MD. The estimated value of stolen property is $500.00.

ARRESTS:

David Tyrone Patterson

On June 21, 2022, deputies responded to the 500 block of Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick, MD for a welfare check. DFC Ostazeski made contact with a subject identifying himself as Jeremy Lee Rawding. A warrant check revealed the subject had an aka of David Tyrone Patterson, 42 of Greensboro, MD, and was wanted in Caroline County, MD. Patterson was placed into custody. A search of Patterson’s person revealed a crack pipe and several small plastic bags containing suspected heroin. Patterson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, and providing a false name to prevent prosecution.

Joshua Terrell Trippett

On June 21, 2022, Deputy Shoemaker responded to Prince Frederick Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler located at 265 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, contact was made with Joshua Terrell Trippett, 26 of Lusby, MD, who was attempting to test drive a vehicle. Investigation revealed Trippett was involved in an earlier traffic complaint for Negligent and Reckless Driving and was in possession of a stolen vehicle. Trippett was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle and Theft: $1500 to under $25,000 for being in possession of and operating the stolen vehicle.