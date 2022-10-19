Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 10, 2022 – October 16, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,542 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 22-59050

On October 10, 2022, deputies responded to ‘Smokoholic’ located at 1761 Horace Ward Road in Owings, for the report of a burglary that had already occurred. Deputies arrived on scene to discover the front glass door of the business smashed. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect (s) entered the store and stole vape pens and other marijuana smoking paraphernalia. The estimated value of the stolen property is $1500.00.

Damaged Property: 22-59350

On October 12, 2022, Cpl. Mitchell responded to the parking lot of Results Gym located at 1990 E. Chaneyville Road in Owings, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., an unknown suspect used an object to break and shatter the front passenger side window of the victim’s truck. The estimated value of the damaged property is $1000.00.

Damaged Property: 22-60340

On October 16, 2022, Deputy Novick responded to Chesapeake Hills Golf Course located at 11352 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) intentionally caused damage to the green on hole #2. Numerous portions of the turf were dented and grass had been removed from the green. The estimated value of the damaged property is unknown at this time.

ARRESTS:

John Howard Wills, III

On October 10, 2022, DFC Cress received a report of a theft of an auto. Investigation revealed John Howard Wills, III, 40 of Upper Marlboro, had rented a 2021 Nissan Titan from Enterprise Rent-A-Car back on Aug. 21, 2022, and failed to return it. Several attempts to locate the vehicle and have it returned were met with negative results. The vehicle was located traveling east on Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach on Oct. 10. DFC Cress initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle that was reported stolen through Prince George’s County. Contact was made with the driver, John Howard Wills, III, who admitted to not returning the vehicle and was placed under arrest for Theft: $25,000 to under $100,000.00.

Mack Donald Calloway, Jr.

On October 12, 2022, Deputy McCourt initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. Contact was made with the driver who refused to provide identification and registration. The driver was asked multiple times and continued to refuse while becoming extremely hostile and uncooperative throughout the incident. The driver was eventually identified as Mack Donald Calloway, Jr., 44 of Waldorf. Calloway continued to yell and scream attracting the attention of passerbys. Calloway was placed under arrest and charged with Obstructing and Hindering, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order of a Law Enforcement Officer as well as other traffic citations.

Latanya Shire Sewell

On October 16, 2022, Deputy Ashley responded to the 4900 block of Dennis Monnet Road in Prince Frederick, for a 911 hang-up call. Deputy Ashely arrived to check the well-being of everyone at the residence. Multiple family members met Deputy Ashely outside the home and advised everyone was ok. It appears the 911 call came from Latanya Shire Sewell, 30 of Prince Frederick, who was inside the residence. Contact was made with Sewell who had an active warrant through St. Mary’s County for Theft: $100 to under $1500. Sewell was advised she had a bench warrant for her arrest and was placed into police custody. Sewell began to yell and scream and pull away from deputies and Troopers on the scene. Sewell continued to shout profanity and refused to be escorted out of the residence. Sewell was ordered multiple times to exit the residence and refused to obey orders. Sewell was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order of a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstructing and Hindering, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest.