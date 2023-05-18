PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of May 8 – May 14, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,702 calls for service throughout the community.

Commercial Burglary: 23-34161

Deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Smoke Shack located at 10 Creston Lane in Solomons, for the report of a burglary. Investigation revealed at approximately 4 a.m., an unknown male broke a window and entered the business, stole merchandise, and fled the scene. The estimated value of stolen property is unknown at this time.

Damaged Property: 23-33513

On May 11, 2023, DFC Krueger responded to the 3900 block of 5th Street in North Beach, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) threw a rock at the backdoor, breaking the window panel portion of the door. The estimated value of damaged property is $100.00.

Property Destruction: 23-32683

On May 8, 2023, Cpl. Callison was conducting a routine patrol check of Sea Horse Beach located in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates in Lusby and observed property destruction to the bath house. Investigation revealed unknown suspects spray painted the bath house and picnic tables at Sea Horse Beach with multiple gang related slurs and phrases. Further investigation revealed the rocks, picnic tables, and reflective sign at Driftwood Beach had also been spray painted with the same gang related slurs and phrases. The estimated value of damaged property is $2,000.00.

Property Destruction: 23-33846

On May 12, 2023, Deputy Smith responded to Cove Point Park located at 750 Cove Point Road in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised unknown suspects ripped the wall-mounted soap dispensers out in three of the restrooms. The dispensers were discovered broken on the floor. The estimated value of damaged property is $180.00.

Theft: 23-33001

On May 9, 2023, DFC Durnbaugh responded to the 3500 block of Tenley Place in Owings, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole a red Wilton Vise that was bolted to the victim’s Rigid TRISTAND sometime between 6 p.m. on May 4 and 12:15 p.m. on May 9. The estimated value of stolen property is $2,500.00.

ARRESTS:

Anthony Joseph Pessagno Jr.

On May 12, 2023, Deputy Tavares responded to the 200 block of Thunderbird Drive in Lusby, for the report of a suspicious person. The complainant advised a suspicious male was seen with needles in his hand walking to the rear of the residence. Deputies arrived on scene and observed Anthony Joseph Pessagno Jr., 34 of Lusby, outside the residence with a hypodermic needle filled with a clear liquid. Pessagno was placed into custody. Investigation revealed Pessagno entered a home in the 11600 block of Mohican Ln. uninvited and unannounced. The homeowner located Pessagno in the victim’s living room and asked him to leave. Pessagno was observed on security cameras attempting to open doors at both residences. Deputies transported Pessagno to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Burglary-4th Degree, Trespassing: Private Property and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Matthew Robert McCormack

On May 11, 2023, DFC Aranda responded to 19 E. Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings, to assist Anne Arundel Police Department with the transport of a subject in custody. Matthew Robert McCormack, 39 of Chesapeake Beach, was being transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for an open warrant. Upon arrival at the jail, McCormack changed into a jumpsuit provided to him and a glass cylindrical pipe fell from McCormack’s pants. Further investigation revealed, both ends of the pipe were burnt and a white powdery residue (suspected cocaine) was found inside. McCormack was charged with Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

Delante Orlando Rash Murphy

On May 8, 2023, Deputy Tavares initiated a traffic stop in the area of Rousby Hall Road and HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Delante Orlando Rash Murphy, 34 of Bryans Road, a strong odor of Cannabis was emitting from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed three clear tear-off bags containing a white powdery residue (suspected cocaine totaling 24.5 grams), multiple individually packaged containers of Cannabis (totaling 83.1 grams), a cut straw containing a white powdery residue (suspected cocaine) and two pills of Ecstasy were located. Murphy was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

DUI Arrests for the week of May 8 thru May 14

May 12 – Kyle Dahlstedt-Henderson, age 33 of of Chesapeake Beach by Dep. Bowen

May 13 – Burton P. Dabolish, age 57 of St. Leonard, by Dep. Lee

May 13 – Allen C. Robinson, 35 of Lexington Park, by DFC Wilder

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov