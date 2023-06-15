PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 5– June 11, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,911 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-41513

On June 10, 2023, Deputy Newton responded to the 2200 block of Chaney Road in Dunkirk, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised he heard loud gunshots in the area between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on June 9. The following day, the victim went to check the mail and noticed his mailbox had been shot and observed bullet casings on the ground. Deputy Newton observed two spent shotgun shells in the roadway and three shotgun pellets inside a package that was housed in the mailbox. The estimated value of damaged property is $200.00.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 23-40062

On June 5, 2023, Deputy Claggett responded to the 300 block of Mason Road in Prince Frederick, for a vehicle theft. The complainant advised his white 2006 Kawasaki ZX-10 motorcycle had been stolen from a shed outside the residence. The estimated value of stolen property is $5,000.00.

Theft: 23-40369

On June 6, 2023, DFC Strong responded to the 4200 block of Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect(s) stole the rear registration plate from the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $50.00.

Theft: 23-41297

On June 9, 2023, DFC Savick responded to the 3800 block of E. Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported theft. The complainant advised sometime between 6:13 p.m. on June 8 and 8:33 a.m. on June 9, an unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s bike from the backyard of her residence. The bike is described as a teal blue beach cruiser with a woven wooden basket and black and white wall tires. The estimated value of stolen property is $300.00.

ARRESTS:

Jeffrey Scott Herman

On June 5, 2023, DFC Rzepkowski and Cpl. Callison responded to the Holiday Inn Express located at 355 Merrimac Ct in Prince Frederick, for report of a disorderly subject. Contact was made with Jeffrey Scott Herman, 49 of Delta, PA, who was laying in the grassy area near Dunkin Donuts. Deputies escorted Herman to his room to gather his belongings as he was no longer allowed in the hotel. While in the room, in plain view on a desk was a Ziploc bag with white residue, rolled up U.S. currency with white residue, and lines of white residue. Herman was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

David Auston Blevins, Sr.

On June 6, 2023, DFC Rzepkowski responded to the 400 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, for a firearms complaint. Upon arrival, DFC Rzepkowski observed a grill in the back of the residence with two paper targets on the ground and spent ammunition casings. As the deputy approached the residence, a firearm was discharged through an open doorway towards the grill and targets. Moments later a firearm was discharged a second time from inside the residence toward the grill. A male inside the residence identified as David Auston Blevins, Sr., 57 of Prince Frederick, was placed under arrest for Reckless Endangerment, Discharge of a Firearm, Disturbing the Peace, and Malicious Destruction of Property. Further investigation revealed a neighboring residence had damage to the siding consistent with a bullet strike. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,000.00.

Kaylee Raye Radford

On June 6, 2023, Deputy Sylver responded to the Super 8 Motel located at 75 Main Street in Prince Frederick, for the report of a disorderly subject. The complainant advised a female identified as Kaylee Raye Radford, 22 of Harrisburg, NC, was running around the hotel banging on doors screaming and yelling causing a disturbance to staff and other guests. Deputies had responded to the Super 8 hours earlier for the Radford being disorderly. Deputies ordered Radford to quiet down and handle her business outside of the hotel to which she failed to comply. Radford was placed under arrest, transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

DUI Arrests for the week of June 5 thru June 11

Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy June 5 Joseph W. O’Dell 55 Chesapeake Beach Deputy Dymond June 10 Gertrude V. Morgal 79 North Beach DFC Durnbaugh

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov