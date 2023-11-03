PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 23 – October 29, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,712 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-75465 On October 23, 2023, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 400 block of Lake Drive in Lusby, for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised she heard loud bangs from the front and side of the house. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect attempted to enter the home through the front door and broke the door frame. The estimated value of damaged property is $130.00.

Theft: 23-75436 On October 23, 2023, DFC Ostazeski responded to 12600 block of Catalina Drive in Lusby, for the report of a theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised two bicycles were stolen from the victim’s yard. The bicycles were described as a Schwinn Sidewinder 26-inch men’s bicycle. It is black with a green stripe. The second is a Huffy 24-inch female bicycle light purple in color. The estimated value of stolen property is $320.00.

Theft: 23-76270

On October 26, 2023, Cpl. Bortchevsky responded to the 3500 block of 7th Street in North Beach, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised she arrived home to discover that prescription medication was stolen from a sealed package delivered to the porch of the residence. The estimated value of stolen property is $40.

ARRESTS:

Daniel Abdul Bangura

Thomas Ruedy Heaton

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 6:32 p.m., Deputy Tavares responded to the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 110 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick, for a reported robbery in progress. Investigation revealed Daniel Abdul Bangura, 19 of Laurel, jumped the counter and stole prescription medication, but was quickly detained. A second suspect, Thomas Ruedy Heaton, 24 of Rockville, was located in the suspect vehicle and detained. Both suspects were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Bangura was charged with Strong Armed Robbery, Second-Degree Assault, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Disorderly Conduct. Heaton was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, CDS: Possession- Not Cannabis, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Thomas Ruedy Heaton

On Oct. 26, 2023, Deputy Zinn responded to the KFC/Taco Bell located at 13400 HG Trueman Road in Solomons, for the report of a property damage accident. Upon arrival, Deputy Zinn observed Zachary Alan Kiger, 34 of Millersville, MD, seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle next to a fence that had been knocked over as a result of Kiger backing into it. Kiger advised he had a crack “stem” in his pocket. A search of Kiger’s person revealed a glass pipe containing a white powdery residue. A vehicle search revealed additional contraband including a broken glass pipe containing a white powdery residue, an uncapped hypodermic syringe, a metal spoon, and a metal bottle cap both containing burn marks. Kiger was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS: Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, and other traffic related charges.

Marvin Wayne Thomas

On October 26, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to Ken Mar Liquors located at 1525 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported disorderly subject. Upon arrival, Deputy McCourt met with Marvin Wayne Thomas, 57 of Prince Frederick, who was reportedly being disorderly with customers coming in and out of the business. Thomas had been previously trespassed indefinitely from the property. Thomas was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Ricardo Burrows

On October 26, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the Exxon Gas Station located at 11805 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for the reported trespassing. Upon arrival, Deputy McCourt met with Ricardo Burrows, 62 of Lusby, who was sitting on the property and partially in the roadway. Burrows had been previously trespassed indefinitely from the property. Burrows was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. During a search of Burrow’s person upon entering the Detention Center, deputies located a small amount of cannabis. Burrows was charged with Trespassing: Private Property, Possession of CDS While Confined (Cannabis), and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

DUI Arrests for the week of October 23 – October 29 Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy October 26 Zachary A. Kiger 34 Millersville Deputy Zinn

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov