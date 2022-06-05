Calvert Library Makes Plans for a New Branch in Twin Beaches

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Calvert Library is looking to expand up north with their brand-new branch in North Beach and Chesapeake Beach.

The process to get this branch approved took several years to secure funding and to find a suitable location to construct it. The hard work paid off when the ground was finally broken to construct the new building at the North Beach Town Hall on May 24th.

Originally, the Twin Beaches Branch of Calvert Library was housed in Captains Quarter’s shopping center in Chesapeake Beach. Though it was a decent location, it is no longer a sustainable location.

This new building will outshine the previous location. According to Jeffrey Lewis, president of the Board of Library Trustees, this building will be quadruple the size of the old location and accessible to those with disabilities.

The groundbreaking for the new library had a number of important attendees, including Delegate Rachel Jones and State Librarian Irene M. Padilla. Ariane Swann Odom, a member of the Piscataway Conoy tribe, offered a blessing for the new location on behalf of the Tribe Chief Jesse Swann.

The construction of the new library is expected to be completed by Winter 2024.