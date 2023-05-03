Edward Stanley Williams

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On May 1, 2023, Edward Stanley Williams, 54, of Huntingtown, pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to 4 counts of felony animal cruelty relating to the use and possession of dogs for dogfighting, and 1 count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Sentencing is set for July 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee.

These charges are the result of a collaborative effort between Calvert County Animal Control, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Humane Society, and the State’s Attorney’s Office. Through this investigation, it was determined that Williams maintained twelve American Pitbull Terrier type dogs on the property.

Several of the dogs had injuries and scarring consistent with having been used in a dogfight. Numerous implements of dogfighting were also located at the property including weighted collars, breeding stands, break sticks, and assorted medications. Investigators also recovered photographs, videotapes, and documents memorializing dogfighting activities.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.