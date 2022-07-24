SOLOMONS, Md. –There is no better way to beat the summer heat than getting out on the water. Join us at the Calvert Marine Museum for cruises, concerts, and programs for all ages. A complete listing of programs and activities is available at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Wednesday through Friday, the month of August – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m.

Saturdays* and Sundays, the month of August – Wm. B. Tennison Public Cruise 2 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.

Relax and enjoy a leisurely one-hour cruise on the river aboard the Wm. B Tennison, a log-built bugeye. Capacity allows for 40 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $7 for adults, and $4 for children 5-12 years, and children under 5 ride for free when accompanied by a paying adult. *There will be no cruises on Saturday, August 20 in preparation for the concert. For more information and to register, visit: http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises

Tuesdays, August 2 & 16 – Things That Bloom & Buzz by the Bay 10a.m. – noon

Join CMM educators for a morning of exploration, crafts, stories, and fun related to plants and pollinators. We will explore the CMM Children’s Maritime Garden, plant flower or vegetable seeds for your home garden, go on a nature walk, read stories, and identify things that bloom and buzz around the bay. For ages 5 – 7. Cost is $10. Capacity is limited; pre-registration required. To register, visit: http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum

Wednesdays, August 3 & 17 – Fossil Adventure Days 10 a.m. – noon

At 10 a.m., participants are dropped off at Cove Point Lighthouse, where they will meet CMM educators. The program leader teaches a short lesson on local Miocene fossils and what to look for along the beach. From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., explore the beach to search for fossilized shells, bones, and shark teeth. After fossil collecting, work with museum educators to identify the fossils you have found. The program ends at noon. For ages 8 – 12. Cost is $10. Capacity is limited; pre-registration required. To register, visit: http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum

Thursdays, August 4 & 11 – Sea Squirts: 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 20 – 45 minutes. Free with museum admission. Capacity is limited; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Life of a Pirate!

Fridays, August 5 & 19 – Summertime Blues 10 – 11 a.m.

Join a CMM educator on the historic Wm B. Tennison for a hands-on blue crab educational experience. This youth field program uses live blue crabs to illustrate their life cycle and how to identify male and female crabs. Discover the history of the blue crab fishery on the Patuxent River and learn the ins and outs of our annual blue crab harvest. Participants are required to have an adult accompany them for the trip. Boat capacity limit is 40 people. For ages 8 – 12. Cost is $20 which includes 1 child participant and 1 adult chaperone. Capacity is limited; pre-registration required. To register, visit: http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum

Thursdays, August 18 & 25 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, are invited to join us for story time and a craft you can do on-site or take home, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Pirates Life for Me!

Friday, August 19 – Dee of St. Mary’s Sunset Sail (adults-only) 6 – 8 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail on the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. This Friday evening cruise is for adults-only, and you are welcome to BYOB. Capacity allows for 30 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $45 per person. To register, visit: Dee of St. Mary’s Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, August 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store All day

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Museum Store staff also offer private Zoom sessions for a unique, virtual shopping experience. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Saturday, August 20 – THE BEACH BOYS, THE TEMPTATIONS, and Opener THE FOUR TOPS Perform Live at CMM’s PNC Waterside Pavilion! 7 – 10 p.m.

The Beach Boys and The Temptations will perform at CMM’s PNC Waterside Pavilion! The Four Tops will open at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. with food and beverage vendors onsite. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store close at 3 p.m. for concert preparations. For tickets visit: The Beach Boys and The Temptations, with special guests The Four Tops Tickets | Solomons, MD | PNC Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum (etix.com)

Saturday, August 27– Toy Boat Building 1 – 4 p.m.

Make a toy boat from in the Corbin Nature Pavilion! Space and materials are limited. Visitors will be accommodated on a first come, first served basis. For ages 5 and up. Museum admission required, with a suggested donation of $2 per boat Sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild.

Sunday, August 28 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay Skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Capacity allows for 30 guests. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. Cost is $35 for ages 13 and up; $15 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 are not permitted.To register, visit: http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.