Calvert Parks And Recreation Field Hockey Registration Is Open Through August 1

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Parks and Recreation field hockey is designed to introduce girls from kindergarten through eighth grade to field hockey, focusing on instruction on basic concepts and skills applying to game situations.

Required equipment: Shin guards, mouthpieces and field hockey stick.

Kindergarten through fourth graders: This group will have once-a-week practice sessions with a focus on the fundamentals of field hockey and having fun. Practices will start after Labor Day; the goal is to have eight sessions. Practice locations TBD.

Fifth and sixth graders: This group will practice once or twice a week, depending on field and coach availability. On Sundays, there will be two to three play days at Hallowing Point Park. The goal is to have one play day mid-September, one at the beginning of October and one at the end of October. Practices will start in late August. Exact dates TBD.

Seventh and eighth graders: This group will practice once or twice a week, depending on field and coach availability. On Sundays, there will be two to three play days at Hallowing Point Park. The goal is to have one play day mid-September, one at the beginning of October and one at the end of October. Practices will start in late August. Exact dates TBD.

All grade levels need coaches. If you are interested in coaching, please contact sports@calvertcountymd.gov.