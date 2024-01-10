Calvert Resident Does Victory Lap After $78,384 Racetrax Win

NORTH BEACH, Md. – A Calvert County man is quite the Racetrax aficionado. He’ll play an occasion Pick 3 or Pick 4 game, but most of his Lottery play is on the simulated horse-racing game. In the past, he’s won as much as $15,000 playing Racetrax, but that doesn’t compare to his latest prize of $78,384 on a $4 Superfecta quick-pick ticket.

The Racetrax fan played his favorite game at Fastop #59 located at 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach. The Calvert County retailer is one of his regular Lottery spots.

The retired federal employee said he usually plays 20 games but changed his routine on the day of his big win. He only played four races on that October day. During the third race, his horses — 11, 8, 4 and 9 — crossed the finish line in that exact order for the big win.

Later that same evening, he checked his ticket using the Maryland Lottery app and found himself with a reason to celebrate. “I ran around the house,” the lucky winner recalled.

The father of three enjoys fishing in his free time. He plans to use his winnings to pay bills and take a vacation.

His lucky retailer, Fastop #59, will receive a $783.84 bonus for selling a winning Racetrax ticket of $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.