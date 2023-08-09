Calvert Sheriff’s Office Recognizes National Stop On Red Week 2023

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – August 6-12 is National Stop on Red Week. This week “serves as an important reminder of the dangers we face on our roads and the responsibility we all hold to ‘Stop on Red,’” the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, between 2008 and 2021, an estimated 11,296 people were killed in crashes related to red-light running.

“Safety is the responsibility of everyone — not just during Stop on Red Week, but every day and every time someone takes to the road,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “Together, we can protect our communities, families, and children by always stopping on red.”

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com