PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey today announced that his office will expand the resources available to assist military veterans involved in the criminal justice system.

Individuals applying to participate in the District Court mental health docket or the Circuit Court adult treatment program (drug court) will be screened to determine if they, or any members of their immediate family, have ever served in the military.

Veterans admitted to these programs will be referred to counselors at the Maryland Commitment to Veterans Program so that additional services can be identified and brought into play.

In the future, Mr. Harvey hopes to create a Veteran’s Resource Advocate position within his office to assist veterans in obtaining services and other benefits.