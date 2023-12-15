PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Stephen Pereira, the director of Technology Services and chief information officer (CIO) for Calvert County Government, has been recognized as a County Information Technology (IT) Executive of the Year by Scoop News Group. This recognition is part of the LocalSmart Awards, which celebrate outstanding individuals and projects in city, county and municipal government.

Since his appointment in 2022, Pereira has led technology operations throughout Calvert County. Under his guidance, the county has seen advancements in technology infrastructure and digital services, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations. Earlier this year, Calvert County was ranked as the No. 1 Digital County in the nation among counties with populations up to 150,000 by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties. Calvert County was also recognized with the CDG’s Government Experience Project Award for the creation of the Encompass Land Management Portal.

“I am deeply honored to receive the County IT Executive of the Year award, but this recognition truly belongs to the entire Technology Services team and our colleagues across Calvert County government,” said Pereira. “Their dedication, talent and collaborative spirit are the driving forces behind our technological advancements. It’s their hard work and innovative thinking that enable us to deliver effective and efficient services to our community. This award reflects our shared commitment to excellence and the strong teamwork that is the cornerstone of our success.”

Before being appointed director, Pereira served as the deputy director of Technology Services for Calvert County. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing technology budgets and contracts, records management and the development of new IT policies, standards and training programs.

The LocalSmart Awards by Scoop News Group highlight people and projects that significantly contribute to improving government operations at the city, county and municipal levels.