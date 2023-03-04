CalvertHealth Employee Kelly Williams Wins February You’ve Made a Difference Award

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Kelly Williams has been with CalvertHealth since March 2001. She consistently offers a kind, compassionate, and outstanding level of service to every patient, provider, and peer with whom she interacts. This role model employee and her team meet every goal, pass every inspection with excellent results, and offer ongoing assistance to colleagues in the Outpatient Cardiac Testing Center, Lab and the Surgical Services area.

Kelly has trained multiple students who have successfully passed their boards, joined our float pool and developed into highly skilled Nuclear Medicine technologists. She is often complimented by many in the educational and professional areas of her discipline. She has embraced advancements in Nuclear Medicine, implementing knowledge and technology to identify incidental findings that can improve and/or save the lives of our community members. She recently passed her CT certification exam and is now a multimodality technologist.

As the Radiation Safety Committee chair, Kelly ensures we practice a “Radiation Safe Culture.”

The Radiology Department, as well as the employees, patients and providers of CalvertHealth, truly benefit from the contributions that this amazing employee demonstrates throughout each year of service.

Please join us in congratulating Kelly Williams on earning the February You’ve Made a Difference Award.