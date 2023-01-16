CalvertHealth Names Melissa Hall New Chief Nursing Officer

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – CalvertHealth is pleased to announce Melissa Hall, RN, BSN, MSN, FNP has been selected as Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Clinical Affairs. Hall had more than 20 years experience as a bedside nurse and family nurse practitioner before transitioning to nurse informatics and healthcare administration.

In her new role, Hall will have leadership and fiscal oversight of nursing; emergency department; intensive care unit; behavioral health; case management; surgical services; wound care; and patient, family and volunteer services.

“This is a pivotal leadership position for CalvertHealth,” said CEO and President Dean Teague. “And Melissa was the natural choice. Her combined nursing and IT experience will support our continued focus to provide the best possible care for our patients and innovate in the future as health care continues to evolve,” added Teague.

Hall began her career at CalvertHealth in 2014 after she and her husband relocated from Northern California. She served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer and was promoted to Chief Information Officer and Associate Vice President of Information Services in 2021.

Hall quickly took on additional responsibility overseeing clinical services such as radiology, laboratory, rehabilitation, pharmacy and more. When the Chief Nursing Officer position became available, Hall knew it was the right fit for her and an opportunity to combine her expertise in all aspects of nursing.

“CalvertHealth has a strong reputation as a great place for nurses to work, and I have experienced it for myself during my tenure here. Helping our nursing and clinical teams make a difference for our patients is an exciting adventure for me,” said Hall. “I look forward to seeing what we will achieve together, continuing to grow our nursing practice in a way that supports high-quality care.”

Hall resides in Huntingtown with her husband, Aaron and two Great Danes.

CalvertHealth is an independent, not-for-profit, community health system located in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Founded in 1919, CalvertHealth has been taking care of Southern Maryland families for more than a century. In addition to the 80-licensed bed medical center on the medical center campus, medical office buildings in Dunkirk, Twin Beaches, Prince Frederick and Solomons ensure that quality care is no more than 15 minutes from anywhere in Calvert County. CalvertHealth’s trusted team provides residents with safe, high-quality health care and promotes wellness for a healthy community.