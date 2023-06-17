Calvert High School student Amberly Rosales proudly dons the mental health awareness t-shirt with her winning art on the front and area resources on the back.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — May was Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health is a critical part of our overall health and wellness. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, one in five people in the U.S. has a diagnosable, and treatable, mental health condition.

The CalvertHealth Foundation Rising Star Program, a young philanthropist program, recently sponsored a t-shirt design contest to serve as an avenue for area students (ages 18 and under) to get involved, take action and support mental health education. More than 110 students from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties submitted artwork for the contest.

Members of the CalvertHealth Team wore their t-shirts to work on May 18 – Mental Health Take Action Day.

Calvert High School student Amberly Rosales designed the image that was printed on the front of the shirt and Mehta Pediatrics assisted the CalvertHealth Rising Star Program by making the t-shirt contest possible. “So many of our teens are struggling with mental health issues, and we were honored to partner with CalvertHealth to raise awareness of resources available in our local community,” said Dr. Monica Mehta of Mehta Pediatrics.

CalvertHealth Medical Center (CHMC), in partnership with Sheppard Pratt, offers inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services to adolescents ages 13 and up. Through the partnership, which began in 2021, Sheppard Pratt provides clinical services, leadership and staffing, to include psychiatrists and mental health nurse practitioners, for the behavioral health program at CHMC. Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country and consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for 30 years.