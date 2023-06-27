Camp Embers Grants Firefighting Knowledge To County Teen Girls

Credit – Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department

CHELTENHAM, Md. – On June 24 and 25, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (PGFD) hosted 30 young women aged 14-18 for the inaugural summer session of Camp Embers, a free two-day summer camp to teach young women skills used in fire and emergency medical services. The camp was hosted at the PGFD training grounds in Cheltenham.

Tiffany Green, the first woman to serve as Fire Chief of PGFD’s, acknowledged the importance of outreach. ‘This camp is vitally important. It will introduce young girls and women to the Fire/EMS industry, and they will know that this is an awesome career opportunity where they can achieve a high level of personal reward and success,” said Chief Green. “I wish there had been a program like Camp Embers for me when I was considering a career choice, and that is why this is so important to me. This camp will leave an impression on young women, and they will know what this career involves and how lucrative and satisfying a career of service can be.’

“I came in here confident as ever and I left even more confident, and I did apply for the course so I’m just waiting to hear back, so hopefully I do and I’m just excited to join them,” said 18-year-old Alexis Morales, who will be applying for one of 85 open positions later this year.

Chief Green is committed to the efforts of Camp Ember and plans to continue to grow the camp each year. According to the US Fire Association, only five percent of career firefighters are women. Another study showed only eight percent of career firefighters are African-American.

For more information about this program, contact PGFD Public Information Director, Alan C. Doubleday or Camp Embers directly.

