Canada Wildfires Impacting U.S. Air Quality

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Department of Emergency Services is notifying residents that air quality in St. Mary’s County, Maryland may be impacted by the ongoing wildfires in southeastern Canada’s Nova Scotia province.

Wind has carried the wildfire smoke throughout the northeastern United States, now including Maryland; and residents may see or smell smoke as a result.

A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for Philadelphia and surrounding areas but has not been issued for Maryland or St. Mary’s County at this time.

If you notice smoke or the smell of smoke and believe it may be caused by a local fire, please call 9-1-1 to report.

Knowing what to do before, during, and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference, when seconds count.

To learn more about how you can be prepared and stay informed, visit: stmaryscountymd.gov/em.