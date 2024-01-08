Capitol Heights Community Stands In Support For Family Displaced By Fire

Credit: Councilman Victor James

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Barnes family in Capitol Heights suffered a serious tragedy in late December as their entire home suffered fire damage, mere days before Christmas and with a cold winter impending.

The Chief of Police, Mayor Linda Monroe, and multiple Councilmembers blessed the family just with two new bikes, blankets, gift bags with toys, and a turkey to help the family get through their unfortunate episode.

“When there is someone despaired by an unfortunate travesty such as having losing everything to a home fire, while not caused by their own error or fault, ensuring my constituents are taken care of immediately becomes a top priority to me,” said Councilman Victor James in an exclusive interview.

“I feel it is our humanly duty to respond to this unfortunate situation by uplifting and coming to the aid of such a situation with Love, care, and pour into the problem with all resources we can possibly provide. When God Blesses us, it is not for us to take a selfish position but to posture ourselves to Bless others. This tragedy provides you that are fortunate to jump into action to minister and share some of the goodness that God has Blessed you with.”

