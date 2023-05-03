Cars Stolen In New York Found In Prince George’s County Due To Tracking Device; Illegal Firearm Recovered

Christian Young and Kelvin McCreary

OXON HILL, Md. – The PGPD’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team located and arrested two suspects who possessed two cars stolen out of New York. The suspects are 26-year-old Kelvin McCreary and 27-year-old Christian Young. Both suspects are from Oxon Hill.

On April 25, 2023, a victim in New York contacted the PGPD about his stolen car. The victim had placed a tracking device on his vehicle prior to the theft which indicated the car was in Prince George’s County. Within 24 hours, WAVE detectives had conducted an investigation and obtained a search warrant for McCreary’s home in the 7300 block of Claudia Drive in Oxon Hill.

The gray Dodge Charger reported stolen in New York was located in the driveway. A second blue Dodge Charger, also reported stolen out of New York, was recovered at the home as well.

Detectives searched the home and recovered an illegal firearm. McCreary is charged with multiple counts of motor vehicle theft and firearms offenses.

Young is charged with multiple counts of motor vehicle theft. They were both transported to the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information on regarding this case, they are urged to contact 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.PGCrimesolvers.org, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0024676.