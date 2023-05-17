Catherine Marie Davis

Catherine Marie “Kitty” Canter Davis, 85, of Nanjemoy, MD, peacefully passed away on May 12, 2023.

Catherine was born at home on November 3, 1937, to Robert and Nellie Canter in Hughesville, MD.

Catherine met the love of her life, Theodore “Sonny” Davis, Jr., at La Plata High School. The two were married on March 23, 1957. They were blessed with two sons, Theodore Davis and Michael Davis, both of Nanjemoy, MD.

Growing up on a farm, Kitty learned to work hard and gained a strong work ethic. Along with her family, she would work the tobacco fields and she could “strip” tobacco like a pro. Over the years, she held positions as a secretary at Capital Cadillac, a server at Howard Johnson’s, a Librarian/Teacher Assistant at Bel Alton and Gale Bailey Schools, and was the Postmaster at Nanjemoy Post Office until she retired. After retirement from the Post Office, she returned to the Board of Education and worked as a Food Service Assistant at General Smallwood Middle School where she took pride in making sure all the “chaps” had something nutritious to eat each day. This also allowed her the time to pursue her love of gardening, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Catherine is preceded in death by her husband “Sonny Davis” in 2001, her brothers Oscar Canter, LeRoy Canter, Halvor Canter, Donald Canter, Thomas Canter, Otis Canter, and Edwin Canter. Her sisters Mary Long, Dorothy Welch, and Barbara Canter.

She is survived by her two sons Theodore Richard Davis (Courtney Davis) and Michael Davis (Ann Davis.) Her brother Raymond Canter and sister Erma White, she is also survived by her grandchildren, Cherie Harman (Charles L. Harman, III,) Jake Davis, and Elizabeth Varelli, as well as great-grandchildren, Sarah Harman, Benjamin Harman, Ethan Harman, Donatello Varelli and Titan Varelli as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the funeral at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Old Fields Episcopal Church Cemetery, 15837 Prince Frederick Rd, Hughesville, MD 20637.

Pallbearers will be: Jake Davis, Charles Harman, Benjamin Harman, Michael Davis, Theodore Davis, and Jonathan White.

Honorary Pallbearer: Sharon Kalinowski.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ironside Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 409, Port Tobacco, MD 20677.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.