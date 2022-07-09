INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Three Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Chemical Biological, Radiological Defense (CBRD) Division employees were recently honored with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medals (CSCM).

Joseph Novick, Kristi Lindberg and Richard “Chip” Warder were recognized for their exemplary performance and service for the Negatively Pressurized Conex (NPC) program, a critical piece of the response to the United States Transportation Command’s joint urgent operational need for high capacity airlift of COVID-19 passengers from Mar. 30, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021.

The team was credited with contributing to the successful execution of the NPC program through planning, development and construction of prototype systems that focused on enhancing protection and contamination mitigation capabilities for the warfighter. Their leadership and input were critical to rapidly yielding two significantly capable systems that went from concept to operations in only 95 days protecting aircrew across 70 missions and saving more than 330 lives.

“It cannot be understated the criticality of Mr. Novick, Ms. Lindberg and Mr. Warder’s commitment to the joint warfighter and contribution to our national security,” RDT&E Department Head Dr. Heather Hayden said. “This team continues to set the gold standard for what is required to outpace our adversaries.”

A total of 60 NPC systems were distributed to warfighters globally, along with the training, fielding, documentation and support required to operate the system. The team was also recognized by the Department of Defense-level 2021 David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Award recognizing a standout amongst Acquisition Organizations.

The Department of the Army CSCM is an honorary award presented by the Department of the Army to civilian employees for commendable service or achievement.

