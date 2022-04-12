CCPS Prepares For Class Of 2022 Graduation Ceremonies

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will celebrate the Class of 2022 during in-person graduation ceremonies at Regency Furniture Stadium this spring. Set for May 31 through June 3, CCPS has partnered once again with Regency Furniture Stadium and the Charles County Government to provide nearly 2,100 graduating seniors with graduation ceremonies.

CCPS high school graduations traditionally take place at the Convocation Center at North Point High School. The COVID-19 pandemic led the school system to modify graduation ceremonies for graduates in the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Graduation schedule

Tuesday, May 31 — St. Charles High School, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 31 — Maurice J. McDonough High School, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1 — Henry E. Lackey High School, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, June 1 — Westlake High School, 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 2 — La Plata High School, 9 a.m.

Thursday, June 2 — Thomas Stone High School, 1 p.m.

Friday, June 3 — North Point High School, 9 a.m.

Each graduate will receive eight tickets to their graduation. No ticket exceptions will be made. Graduates will gather in the St. Charles’ gymnasium prior to arriving to the stadium to prepare for their ceremony. Graduates should be dropped off at St. Charles an hour prior to their ceremony — 8 a.m. or noon. Guests are asked not to bring flowers, noise makers or balloons inside the stadium. Due to ground conditions at the stadium, graduates should not wear heels for the ceremony.

Inclement weather plan

The first ceremony to be postponed due to weather will be moved to Friday, June 3, at 1 p.m. If a second ceremony is postponed, it will be moved to Saturday, June 4, at 9 a.m. If a third needs to be postponed, that ceremony will be held 1p.m., Saturday, June 4. A fourth postponement will be rescheduled for late Saturday.

Parking

CCPS works with the Charles County Department of Emergency Services to develop parking and traffic flow plans at graduation ceremonies. Parking is available in the stadium lots and graduates will go home with their family following graduation.

Live stream

All graduation ceremonies will stream live to the front of the school system website, ccboe.com. Ceremonies stream direct from the CCPS YouTube channel.

Yard signs for seniors

Following a tradition that started with the Class of 2020, each high school senior will receive a yard sign signifying they are a member of the CCPS Class of 2022. Students will receive the signs during a graduation practice.

School schedules on graduation dates

Schools will be closed on the day in which its senior class graduates. Students in Grades 9-11 will not have school on the day their school is closed.

St. Charles and McDonough high schools are closed May 31.

Lackey and Westlake high schools are closed June 1.

La Plata and Thomas Stone high schools are closed June 2.

North Point High School is closed June 3.

