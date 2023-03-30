CCPS Students Perform At The Maryland Music Educators Association’s 2023 All-state Ensembles

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.—Eleven Calvert County Public Schools’ (CCPS) students from three high schools showcased their vocal talents at the Maryland Music Educators Association’s (MMEA) 2023 All-State Senior Chorus.

“It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to be selected to perform at this level,” shared Christine Cook, CCPS Supervisor of Fine & Performing Arts. “We are extremely proud of our students on achieving this major accomplishment and thank the teachers and families for their ongoing support.”

CCPS students joined other students from across the state for a three-day, experience in Baltimore where they rehearsed and performed with Conductor Dr. Diana Sáez, Director of Choral Activities at Towson University and leading specialist in Latin American music. The event concluded with a concert on March 5, 2023, at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Congratulations to the following CCPS 2023 MMEA All State Senior Chorus participants:

Caroline Calamoneri, Huntingtown High School

Clarissa Callis, Northern High School

Nicolas Clark, Huntingtown High School

Heather Farley, Patuxent High School

Nathan Hays, Huntingtown High School

Madison Hinton, Huntingtown High School

Megan Hinton, Huntingtown High School

Carmen Mileo, Huntingtown High School

Jaydn Riggs, Huntingtown High School

Kayla Rogers, Huntingtown High School

Harper Valadie, Northern High School

This Maryland Music Educators Association is supported by a grant from the Maryland States Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information about the Maryland State Arts Council, visit https://www.msac.org.