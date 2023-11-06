CCSO Audits Speed Camera Violations And Notifications To Exempt Vehicle Owners

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Recently, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received notification that speed camera citations for verified speeding violations were mailed to car rental companies. Upon receiving the notification, an audit was completed in an attempt to verify the information received. Although the citations were issued for actual verified speeding violations committed by the driver, and were consistent with the process for all other non-exempt vehicles, Maryland legislation exempts car rental and leasing companies from directly receiving speeding violation citations.

The audit revealed that in the majority of cases in which vehicles owned by rental car companies had been involved in school zone speed violations, the driver responsible for committing the traffic infraction was identified. In those instances, the driver of the rental car was issued the speeding violation. Where it was determined that a rental car company paid a violation, a refund was issued and any outstanding violations to rental car companies have been voided.

The Agency is committed to ensuring these violations are addressed within existing law; however, the Agency is working with Maryland legislators to address the loophole in the notification system to ensure all speed camera violators, including those in rental cars, are held equally accountable. The purpose of the speed camera program is the safety of students, pedestrians, school staff, and motorists in school zones. The CCSO is steadfastly committed to making every effort to keep our children, and all those traveling on our roadways, safe. Inquiries may be directed to the Automated Enforcement Unit at 301-932-3519 or by email at AEU@ccso.us.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

