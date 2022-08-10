LA PLATA, Md. – Our Charles County Sheriff’s Office Teen Court Coordinator, Sarah Vaughan, will be hosting an information session for parents on Tuesday August 16, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Charles County Sheriff’s Headquarters located at 6915 Crain Highway in La Plata.

This information session will be presented by the Charles County Local Management Board.

This is an opportunity to learn about resources in the community designed to help children and families specifically around mental and behavioral health needs.

Local Management Boards (LMB) exist in every jurisdiction in Maryland.

The LMB exists to fund programs and services at the local level using State and Federal funds.

LMBs work with the communities they are in to assess the needs and gaps in services. The primary focus of LMB programs are mental and behavioral health, but they also support hunger prevention and other human service needs.

If you are interested in attending this valuable information session or for more information please contact the Teen Court Coordinator Sarah Vaughan at 301-609-3916 or vaughans@ccso.us.

Due to limited seating pre-registration is required. There is not cost for this class.