Charlene Janet Mansfield

Charlene Janet Mansfield, 86, of Gambrills, MD, passed away on March 30, 2022, at the University of MD Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

She was born on January 7, 1936, to Henry T. and Carrie M. Staples in Fairfax, VA. She was one (1) of eight (8) children.

After graduating from Mt Vernon High School in 1955, she went on to work several different jobs before finding her profession as Chief of the NSA Movement Branch.

She was incredible at her job and her work ethic was inspirational.

In 1957, Charlene married Frederick Eugene Mansfield and together they went on to have three (3) children, Frederick Jr., Kelly, and Sandra. Together they shared 64 marvelous years of marriage together.

Charlene was a wonderful and loving mother and wife, who gave her all to her family. Our mother, Charlene, was one of the strongest, most courageous, and kindest women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her as the head of the family. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.

After retiring in 1991 from NSA, Charlene spent her time enjoying her family and had very special moments enjoying the beach with her sisters and reading her favorite novels.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Frederick Eugene Mansfield, Sr. of Gambrills, MD; her son Frederick Eugene Mansfield, Jr. and his wife Patti of La Plata, MD; her daughters Kelly Susan Bateman and her husband Paul of Chesterfield, VA, and Sandra Lynn Marshall and her husband Barry of Centreville, MD; her grandchildren Paul Bateman, Jr. Charlene Parker and her husband Brett, Ryan Marshall and Collin Marshall; her two (2) great-grandchildren and many more extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents Henry T. Staples and Carrie Morgan Staples; her brothers Ernie Staples, Henry Staples, and Vernon Staples; her sisters Grace Saunders, Flo Miller, Margie McDonald, and Joyce Dent; and her grandchild Jared Mansfield.

The family will be accepting friends for Charlene’s Visitation at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m.

On April 26, 2022, the Funeral Procession will start at 10:30 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, with the interment at 11:15 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, at 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.BrinsfieldFuneral.com

Arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.