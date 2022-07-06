Charles Alton Stone, Sr. 88 of Welcome, Maryland passed away on June 26, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, Maryland.

He was born on October 3, 1933 in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late Joseph Vernon Stone and Mary Mildred Johnson.

Charles was one of 9 children who grew up on a farm in Medley’s Neck, Maryland. His siblings include: Jack Stone (Betty) of Tall Timbers, MD; Barbara Logan of Callaway, MD; Jimmy Stone (Dottie) of Leonardtown, MD; Shirley Forsythe (Gene) of the state of California; Jean Nelson (George) of Leonardtown, MD; Linda Oliver (Jimmy) of Mechanicsville, MD; John Stone (Laura) of Leonardtown, MD and Doris Bean (John Louis) of California, MD. Charles enjoyed farming and joined the United States Army in 1952. He participated in the Korean War where he was promoted to a Sergant. He earned numerous honors including a Good Conduct Medal, Korea Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, UN Medal, ROK Presidential Unit Citation, Merit Unit Citation and National Defense Service Medal. When asked what did he do to earn these honors, he stated “I was just a good soldier”. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, Maryland. He married Margaret Alberta (Bertie) Trossbach in 1955 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. They spent 66 years together before her passing in 2021. He worked in Construction and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved boating, crabbing, fishing and working on his coy ponds. He had a large garden that he took pride in and loved to can the vegetables that he grew. He and Bertie enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with Bertie and their dogs.

He is survived by his son, Charles A. Stone, Jr. and daughter in law, Laura Stone of Leonardtown, Maryland; grandchildren, Mark Stone (Melinda) of Avenue , MD, Jason Stone (Shannon) of Chaptico, MD, and Shara Morales (Vincent) of Morganza, MD; and his great grandchildren, Marcus, Mya, Parker, Finley, Brielle, Adalee Stone and Charlie Ann Morales.

Family will receive friends on July 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mark Stone, Jason Stone, Vincent Morales, Francis Trossbach, Leonard Trossbach, Joe Trossbach and Leo Peacock.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.