Charles County Barn Fire Under Investigation

BRYANTOWN, Md. – On July 16, at approximately 2:49 p.m., a report of a structure fire came in located at the 7000 block of Leonardtown Road.

The reported structure was a large equestrian barn. The barn was vacant at the time of the fire.

The fire was reportedly discovered by one of the neighbors.

A total of 11 tankers were utilized for a continuous flow of water on the fire. During the incident, Leonardtown Road was shut down.

It took a team of approximately 50 firefighters four and half hours to operate on the scene before clearing.

As of now, the cause of the fire and its area of origin is still unknown. The estimated total loss is $251,000 including structure and contents.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

This incident is still under investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

