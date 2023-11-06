LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Charter Board is holding public hearings, one in each Commissioner district, to provide information regarding the Charter form of government and to obtain comments to assist in drafting the Charter. The final draft will be on the ballot in November 2024.

The schedule for the Charter Board public hearings is as follows: District 1: (In person/virtual) Thursday, Nov. 9 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore St. La Plata) To join virtually, click here.

District 2: Thursday, Dec. 7 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Potomac Branch Library (3225 Ruth B Swann Drive, Indian Head)

District 3: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Waldorf West Library (10405 O’Donnell Place, Waldorf)

District 4: Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Regency Blue Crabs Stadium (11765 St Linus Drive, Waldorf)

The Charles County Charter Board is tasked with drafting a Charter for Charles County voters to consider instead of Code Home Rule. The proposed Charter will define the local county government’s duties, powers, rules, procedures, and structure. To learn more about the Charter Board, scheduled meetings, or to participate in the survey, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/boards-commissions/charter-board.

For additional information or questions, contact Jesse Bungcayao at BungcayJ@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-638-0801. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.