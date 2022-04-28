LA PLATA, Md. – On Wednesday, April 27, Director of Fiscal and Administrator Services Jeni Ellin and Chief of Budget Jacob Dyer presented the county’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget of $493,135,100, an increase of 9.5 percent over last year. The proposed budget does not increase the current property tax rate or income tax On Tuesday, April 26, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided the Fiscal 2023 Budget Work Session on the General Fund. Outside agencies provided presentations, including Board of Education, Circuit Court, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, College of Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Library, Charles County State’s Attorney Office, Charles County Department of Health, Election Board, Charles County Department of Social Services, and Charles County Charitable Trust. For detailed information on the proposed Fiscal 2023 Budget, read the full news release.
Open Session Briefings
- Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, residents can make their own vaccination appointments, and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics and testing sites, visit the Department of Health’s website. At-home COVID tests and KN95 mask distributions are available at public libraries and other local organizations and places of worship. Additional updates were provided by University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center Vice President of Ancillary Services Bill Grimes, Chief of Media Services Jen Harris, and Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard.
- Deputy Director of Planning and Growth Management Jason Growth provided a presentation on Fiscal 2023 Transportation Priority Letter to Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation. The letter highlighted the county’s top transportation priorities, including Southern Maryland Rapid Transit, US 301 improvements and pedestrian safety enhancements in Waldorf, traffic improvements in Hughesville, and analysis of traffic impacts related to the Gov. Harry W. Nice/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton bridge replacement. County Commissioners approved the letter as presented.
- Deputy County Attorney Elizabeth Theobalds and Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services Jenifer Ellin provided a request to introduce and schedule a public hearing for Proposed Bill 2022-03 Changes to Chapter 54 Length of Service Award Program. County Commissioners approved introducing the bill and scheduled a public hearing for May 25.
- Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided a presentation on the Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter General Fund Review.
- Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided an update on the American Rescue Plan Act, in which funding is prioritized for support to local businesses and nonprofits, public safety, infrastructure and public health initiatives.
- Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the Petition to Annex Land in the Town of La Plata. County Commissioners reached consensus to provide feedback on the petition after the Town of La Plata holds a public hearing on the proposal on May 10.
Legislative Update
Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided an update on the 2022 Maryland General Assembly Session.
- An overview of the major legislative issues, including the budget, COVID-19, redistricting litigation, education, school construction, public safety, transportation, and reforming cannabis policies.
- A review of nearly $10 million in bonds and grants that were allocated to Charles County for local projects and nonprofit programs.
- Results of local bills submitted by the Charles County Delegation, and summary of other legislation of interest to Charles County Commissioners.
Approval Items
Commissioners also approved:
- A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $180,200 to cover Western Parkway Phase III surveys, marker installation, and engineering services.
- A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $330,000 to cover remediating rainwater infiltration in various locations throughout the Elite Gym & Recreation facility.
- A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $175,300 to cover additional construction costs for Settle Woods Water Tower.
- A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $1,139,250 to cover the Government Building roof replacement.
- A fiscal 2022 budget amendment increase of $804,000 to complete construction of space for the addition of full-day kindergarten at J.P. Ryon Elementary School.
- A memorandum of understanding between the Charles County Public Schools, Charles County Government, and Maryland Stadium Authority for three Built to Learn funded projects approved by the Interagency Commission on School Construction.
- The new county Employee Dress and Personal Hygiene Policy.
Meet and Confer
County Commissioner met and conferred with the Town of La Plata and Town of Indian Head on the Fiscal 2023 Tax Differential.
Wednesday, April 27
Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff continued the Fiscal 2023 General Fund budget review. This session included the Departments that are under the County Administrator and remaining areas. The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services also provided a Fiscal 2023 Budget Recap on Governmental Capital Improvement Projects and Enterprise Funds.
Public Hearings
County Commissioners held a public hearing on the Fiscal 2023 Constant Yield.
County Commissioners also held a public hearing on Fiscal 2023 Operating Budgets, Fiscal 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program, and Proposed Fees, Rates, and Charges.
