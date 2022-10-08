Charles County Economic Development Hosts 2022 Fall Meeting On Nov. 1

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Economic Development Department will hold its 2022 annual Fall Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus (8730 Mitchell Rd, La Plata).

The program’s theme is “Staying Power: Helping Existing Businesses Thrive and Grow.” The meeting is 8 a.m. to noon, with a Business Expo held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is free, and attendees may attend in person or virtually.

The Fall Meeting is to encourage the development and retention of existing businesses by illuminating the pathways to sustainable, efficient growth.

Speakers, panelists, and resource partners will educate businesses on services available to help them navigate challenges and coordinate strategies with staying power.

“Our business climate is energetic and provides a stable framework for growth. The Fall Meeting will connect businesses with resources that simultaneously address the short-term challenges and keep the long-term vision in focus,” said Director of Economic Development Kelly Robertson-Slagle.

Vice President of Commercial Banking and Small Business Ambassador for M&T Bank James W. Peterson, Jr. is the event’s keynote speaker and will emphasize essential resources for growth. A Circle of Services panel will follow the keynote speaker spotlighting the tools available to new, existing, and growing businesses.

A Small Business Financing panel will highlight funding sources available to Charles County businesses today and then the event will conclude with the Business Expo.

To learn more about the Fall Meeting, visit the Economic Development Department website at www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/fall-meeting-2022, or;

To register, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1936111759784329486.