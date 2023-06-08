Charles County Leaders Break Ground On New Elementary School

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On June 6, 2023, Charles County leaders and project team members gathered at the 19.3 acre site that will be home to Charles County’s newest elementary school in August of 2025 for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The new school, which is still officially unnamed, will be known as Elementary School #23 during the development.

St. Charles Communities, LLC has provided a public school site in accordance with the PUD agreement (aka: Docket 90) between the developer and Charles County. The site is located in the Highlands Neighborhood of Village of Wooded Glen, St. Charles. The street address is 5860 St. David Drive.

The site consists of a 91,595 SF building along with a Site Maintenance Building and another small building to support the Pumps for a geothermal well field. The geothermal well field is intended to provide heating and cooling energy for the classroom portions of the school. The project site will contain typical play areas for elementary school age children as well as a baseball field and two multi-purpose fields. The school will also be LEED certified.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will launch an elementary school redistricting process during the 2023-2024 school year. This process will identify an attendance zone for the school. A redistricting committee will convene and develop two recommendations for Superintendent approval.

As for how the school’s name will be chosen, a school naming committee will convene in the fall and begin the process to name the school. The Board of Education selects school names.

The June 6 ceremony included the overview of the school, comments from Superintendent Navarro, Board Chairperson Michael Lukas, Del. Edith Patterson, and Charles County Commissioner President Reuben Collins, II.

Also in attendance were local and state elected officials, CCPS leadership team members, and representatives from the architect, general contractor, Lennar Homes, etc.

“This will be a beautiful facility for our students to attend, but it is more than just a building,” stated Maria Navarro, the Superintendent of CCPS. “It is a place where people will come together, children and adults, to pursue knowledge. Thank you to everyone who has worked with us to make this school a reality.”

The ceremony ended with all of the elected and school system officials taking a shovel and a hard hat, and officially broke ground on the new school.

